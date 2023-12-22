A big update on AEW superstar Kenny Omega.

The Cleaner revealed last week that he was not well and would be taking some time off to get better, with the former world champion sharing a photo of himself hospitalized. It was later revealed that he was diagnosed with Diverticulitis, the same disease that WWE legend Brock Lesnar had when he was in UFC.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Omega was very lucky he went in for medical treatment when he did because the “situation could have been catastrophic.” The report states that if he wasn’t diagnosed as early as he was there could have been up to a 50% chance of death.

There is good news for Omega. The Observer states that he is doing better, but still has to allow the treatment play out until he can take the next steps to recovery. At this time there is no timetable on his return. On this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite Chris Jericho cut a promo declaring that the only important thing is Omega’s health and that he hopes the two can tag again whenever he gets better.

