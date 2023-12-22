One of the hottest acts in pro-wrestling has one less suitor.

NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Giulia has been the talk of the town over the last two months, with word being that top companies were interested in the Japanese/Italian superstar and adding her talents to their rosters. However, the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW in particular has had no conversations with Giulia, nor have they made a serious play for her talents. It is added that Giulia is not considering AEW and that her options are either WWE or remaining in Japan for STARDOM/NJPW.

Back in November, it was reported by PW Insider that Giulia was expected to have a tryout at the WWE Performance Center. However, that trip never took place.