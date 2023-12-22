AEW will hold Collision from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX, this Saturday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 3,386 tickets and there are 1,079 left.

The show is set up for 4,465 seats. Here is the updated card for the show:

AEW Trios titles: The Acclaimed defend against Top Flight & Action Andretti

Thunder Rosa & Abadon vs. Julia Hart & Skye Blue

We’ll hear from Christian Cage

Keith Lee vs. Brian Cage

AEW Continental Classic Blue League: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Bryan Danielson

AEW Continental Classic Blue League: Brody King vs. Daniel Garcia

AEW Continental Classic Blue League: Andrade El Idolo vs. Eddie Kingson