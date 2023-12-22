Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air from Green Bay, WI at the Resch Center. WWE taped the show a week ago.

WWE has announced several matches for tonight. Here is the card:

– Holiday Havoc: Michin, Zelina Vega, Shotzi, & Bianca Belair vs. Damage CTRL (Asuka, IYO SKY, Bayley, & Kairi Sane)

– WWE United States Championship #1 Contender Tournament Semifinal: Kevin Owens vs. Carmelo Hayes

– WWE United States Championship #1 Contender Tournament Semifinal: Santos Escobar vs. Bobby Lashley

– NXT North American Championship: Dragon Lee (c) vs. Butch