Last night’s AEW Dynamite saw The Death Triangle (Lucha Bros & PAC) defeat the Elite (Kenny Omega & Young Bucks) in the second match of the best-of-seven series for the AEW trios championship. The show took place from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, and the Elite were not shy of leaning in to all references to CM Punk, who has been off of programming following his actions at the ALL OUT media scrum and the ensuing melee that took place afterwards.

At one point in the bout Omega hit PAC with Punk’s signature maneuver, the GTS, which received a noticeable reaction from the crowd. The Cleaner took to Twitter afterwards to thank NJPW superstar and Japanese legend KENTA, who originated the move, and has himself been taking shots at CM Punk for using it without permission. Omega writes:

Thank you, @KENTAG2S . Always a good brother. Bullet Club 4-Life amirite?

The GTS wasn’t the only unsubtle nod. The Bucks properly executed a Buckshot Lariat, poking fun at how Punk failed at using the move against Hangman Page back at Double or Nothing. Omega also bit someone in the arm, a nod to Ace Steel biting him during the backstage melee.

