NJPW superstar KENTA recently took to Twitter to once again hype up a potential showdown with top AEW talent CM Punk, a matchup that is now on the table as AEW and NJPW will be holding their “Forbidden Door” join event in Chicago this June. KENTA writes, “No way out,” then shares a photo from the John Wick films with Punk’s face cropped onto the title character.

NO WAY OUT pic.twitter.com/9lQlS8gTdd — KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) April 22, 2022

