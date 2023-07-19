MLW issued the following press release announcing that Kevin Blackwood will be debuting at Fury Road. The event takes place on September 3rd from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia and will air exclusively on FITE+. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced the debut of Kevin Blackwood at FURY ROAD live and exclusively on FITE+ Sunday, September 3 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

FURY ROAD has a special 6pm start time.

Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

Drafted in the first round of the Open Draft live at Never Say Never on FITE+, Kevin Blackwood enters MLW with a reputation in technical excellence.

Tattooing opponents with vicious strikes and shutting them down with top level grappling, Blackwood looks to make an instant splash in MLW’s middleweight division.

The office of wrestling operations are in discussions on an opponent. An announcement is expected shortly.

Fighting out of Buffalo, NY, Blackwood is a a 6-year pro, known for an extraordinary Top Rope Double Stomp. Will he unleash it en route to victory at FURY ROAD?

FURY ROAD FITE+ CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Willie Mack

The debut of Matt Cardona

FUSION TV TAPING BOUTS

TBA

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

The Bomaye Fight Club

National Openweight Jacob Fatu

Willie Mack

Mance Warner

World Tag Team Champions The Calling Rickey Shane Page & AKIRA

“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams

1 Called Manders

Matthew Justice

“International Popstar” B3CCA

SNISKY

Matt Striker

Joe Dombrowski

Mister Saint Laurent

Plus MORE to be announced in the days ahead!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

*** SPECIAL 6PM START TIME ***

General Public Doors Open: 4:30 p.m. with a special bell time of: 6:00pm.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

4:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

5:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

6:00 p.m : Showtime

The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148.

The world of MLW never stops. See you at the historic 2300 Arena for Major League Wrestling!

MORE ABOUT THE 2300 ARENA

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events. The 2300 Arena also hosts fashion shows, corporate and private parties, political rallies, conventions and more.

The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates live events in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Tijuana.

One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available in over 60 countries worldwide, including MLW Fusion on beIN Sports in the U.S. and Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom.