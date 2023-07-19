AAA has announced the full lineup for its August 12th AAA TripleMania XXXI event in Mexico city, the third TripleMania event they have held this year. Full results to the July 15th show, which featured Kenny Omega battling El Hijo Del Vikingo in the headlining title bout, can be found here. Otherwise check out the latest lineup below.

AAA Mega Championship Match:

Mike Bailey vs. Daga vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo (c)

Four-Way For The Vacant AAA Latin American Championship

Pentagon Jr. vs. Q.T. Marshall vs. Dralistico vs. Brian Cage

AAA Reina de Reinas Championship Match:

Flammer vs. Taya Valkyrie (c)

Dalys, Lady Shani & Sexy Star vs. La Hiedra, Maravilla & Chik Tormenta

Copa Bardahl: Kommander vs. Laredo Kid vs. Willie Mack vs. Dave the Clown vs. Pagano vs. Aramis vs. Mr. Iguana vs. Murder Clown vs. Arez vs. Octagon Jr. vs. Myzeziz vs. Nino Hamburgesa

Nicho el Millionario vs. Negro Casas

Four-Way Match — Rules TBA: Sam Adonis vs. Psycho Clown vs. L.A. Park vs. RUSH