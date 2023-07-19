AAA has announced the full lineup for its August 12th AAA TripleMania XXXI event in Mexico city, the third TripleMania event they have held this year. Full results to the July 15th show, which featured Kenny Omega battling El Hijo Del Vikingo in the headlining title bout, can be found here. Otherwise check out the latest lineup below.
AAA Mega Championship Match:
Mike Bailey vs. Daga vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo (c)
Four-Way For The Vacant AAA Latin American Championship
Pentagon Jr. vs. Q.T. Marshall vs. Dralistico vs. Brian Cage
AAA Reina de Reinas Championship Match:
Flammer vs. Taya Valkyrie (c)
Dalys, Lady Shani & Sexy Star vs. La Hiedra, Maravilla & Chik Tormenta
Copa Bardahl: Kommander vs. Laredo Kid vs. Willie Mack vs. Dave the Clown vs. Pagano vs. Aramis vs. Mr. Iguana vs. Murder Clown vs. Arez vs. Octagon Jr. vs. Myzeziz vs. Nino Hamburgesa
Nicho el Millionario vs. Negro Casas
Four-Way Match — Rules TBA: Sam Adonis vs. Psycho Clown vs. L.A. Park vs. RUSH
