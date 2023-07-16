The following results are from the AAA Triplemania: Tijuana event that took place on Saturday night, courtesy of Cagematch.net:
Copa Triplemania Match: La Hiedra defeats Lady Maravilla and Dinamico and Flammer and Gringo Loco and Jack Cartwheel and Laredo Kid and Mr. Iguana and Myzteziz Jr. and Nino Hamburguesa and Puma King and Taurus and Willie Mack
Dalys, Lady Shani & Sexy Star defeat Kamille, Natalia Markova & Viva Van
Aramis, Jack Evans & Vampiro vs. La Rebelion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) & Pagano (w/Estrellita) – No Contest
Team Baja (Damian 666, Nicho el Millonario, Rey Horus & Xtreme Tiger) (w/Brandon Moreno) defeat Team Chilango (Argenis, Chessman, Daga & Negro Casas) (w/Aczino)
Ambulance Match: QT Marshall defeats Pentagon Jr.
Guerra De Rivalidades Final Match: Psycho Clown & Sam Adonis vs. LA Park & Rush – Draw
AAA Mega Title Match: El Hijo del Vikingo (w/Don Callis) (c) defeats Kenny Omega
