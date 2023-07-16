ROH held a set of TV tapings on Saturday night at the Collision event from Calgary, Alberta, Canada. These matches will air on a future episode of ROH TV. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWinsider.com:

*Vincent and Dutch defeat The Boys aka The Tate Twins. Evil Uno came out after the match. Stu Grayson responded to that by beating up one of The Boys. It would appear Grayson and Uno will have some sort of confrontation at the Death Before Dishonor PPV.

*Leyla Hirsch defeated the returning Nicole “Nikki” Matthews.

*Josh Woods defeated James Stone in a Pure Wrestling Rules Champion.

*ROH Women’s Champion Athena defeated Nikita in a Proving Ground Match. Athena kept beating the hell out of her after.

*The Workhorsemen vs. The Kingdom with Maria Kanellis vs. The Bollywood Boyz vs. Action Andretti & Darius Martin. The Kingdom won.