Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, VA, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

WWE United States Title Match – Austin Theory (c) vs AJ Styles ends in a no contest, this match becomes a tag team match

AJ Styles & Karl Anderson defeated WWE United States Champion Austin Theory & Kit Wilson via pinfall

WWE Intercontinental Title Match – Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) retains over Matt Riddle and Chad Gable (w/ Otis & Maxxine Dupri) in a Triple Threat

WWE Women’s World Title Match – Rhea Ripley (c) retains over Natalya via submission

Cody Rhodes defeated Dominik Mysterio (w/ WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley) via pinfall

Omos defeated Akira Tozawa via pinfall

WWE Women’s Title Match – Asuka (c) retains over Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair and Bayley in a Fatal 4-Way via pinfall

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match – Seth Rollins (c) retains over Finn Balor via pinfall