Kevin Nash has some concerns about Cody Rhodes.

The Hall of Famer spoke about The American Nightmare on the latest edition of his Kliq This podcast, where he gave his thoughts on the top WWE star’s current feud with Brock Lesnar. Nash believes that Cody has been referencing his heartbreaking loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 far too much and that it could potentially push some of his supporters away.

We have a situation where there’s verbiage and Brock comes down in a fucking duster cowboy hat. So if we go back to the Raw after Mania, Brock jumped Cody and beat him for eight minutes. Cody comes down, and he’s not medically cleared because of the beating that Brock gave him, but wants a piece of him, and for that, they send 25 security guys in waves, not one of them bigger than Cody. I know it’s a babyface thing… he wants his pound of flesh, he wants his revenge. But he keeps making reference to the fact that he didn’t win at WrestleMania. That’s absolutely evident since you don’t have a belt. You don’t have to bring it up every week that you didn’t win at WrestleMania. I get it. People are still with you. Don’t lose them. But don’t do this. Don’t walk to the hard camera after Brock leaves and all the smoke is cleared and say, ‘You’re no cowboy, Brock Lesnar, because I know a cowboy…what you are is a coward.’ Now, I don’t know.

Shifting subjects, Nash thought it was silly that Cody recently called out Lesnar while wearing an outfit that clearly indicated they were not going to scrap.

I just thought that he didn’t have knee pads on. It’s like, don’t tell me that you guys aren’t going. It’s not booked to go. He got in Roman’s face in a three-piece suit, Roman was in a track suit and tennis shoes. I knew that wasn’t going nowhere. Nobody is stupid enough to tear up a $2,000 suit to make it be more realistic.

