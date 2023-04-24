MJF is ecstatic that he gets to represent the Jewish community in AEW.

The world champion discussed this topic during a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, where he also revealed why he sang Bing Crosby’s famous “Pennies From Heaven” song on the April 5th edition of Dynamite. The Salt of the Earth tells Sapp that singing the song was a nod to his grandfather.

So Papa Stanley—big scoops here at Fightful—do you see this tattoo? Can you see it? That’s my grandfather. He passed away about three years ago. He was a band leader. He actually, practically, invented bar mitzvah parties. So what used to happen was, he would go to a bar mitzvah. Some poor fucking schmuck would read their haftara and then everybody would eat a bagel with cream cheese and go home. There was no party atmosphere in the aftermath. My grandfather was like, ‘This is fucking lame.’ He was the leader of the Al Stan Orchestra. So he started post-haftara parties. Then that became a huge thing. Weddings, bar mitzvahs, the Al Stan Orchestra was fucking huge. If you’re in the north east, you know what the Al Stan Orchestra is. He loved Pennies from Heaven. He would just randomly start blurting out that song in public places. So that one was for him.

MJF isn’t the first Jewish talent to find success in wrestling. However, he does feel like he stands ahead of WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, who he says is “barely Jewish.” He adds that he is a big Paul Heyman guy.

None that are fucking good, but yeah. Goldberg, is that who you’re gonna fucking bring up. He’s barely Jewish. Paul’s great. Yeah, Paul Heyman. He’s my uncle.

Staying on the subject, MJF expressed how much it means to him to represent the Jewish community on television weekly, stating that it is very important to him to represent his heritage.

You know, a little transparency, it means the world to me. There was two types of Jews that you would see in the media, TV or in movies. It was either really fat money hungry or really feeble, ‘Oh, please, don’t hurt me.’ So for people to be able to have a Jew to watch on TV to represent them that’s handsome and cool and charming and funny and witty and intelligence and very humble I think is so important. So important.

