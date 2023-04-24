Wardlow is ready for a showdown with Goldberg.

The TNT Champion spoke about “Da Man” during a recent interview with Simon Miller from WhatCulture. Mr. Mayhem confirmed a rumor that the Hall of Famer pointed to him and said “You’re Next” at a recent convention.

I actually pointed at him and I said, ‘Bet your ass I’m not next.’ So yeah, you guys just missed it. Goldberg did walk through just a minute ago and we exchanged words. Don’t know what’s happening behind the scenes, but we both mutually agreed that if the opportunity comes, we would love to see who really is next.

Staying on Goldberg, Wardlow says that having a match with the former two-time Universal Champion would be a dream come true, adding that it’s as big of a matchup as one could imagine.

Yeah, I mean, if you could have Batista, Lesnar, Goldberg, I put those three in the same category of dream monster matches. So yeah, Goldberg is… I mean, we just heard, ‘Wardlow.’ We haven’t heard that chant since ‘Goldberg.’ So I think Wardlow versus Goldberg, it doesn’t get bigger than that. It does not get bigger than Wardlow versus Goldberg. It doesn’t.

When Wardlow was asked about being able to retire Goldberg he had this to say/

If it comes down to Wardlow is the man to retire Goldberg, I can die peacefully.

Wardlow captured the TNT Championship from Powerhouse Hobbs on last week’s AEW Dynamite. He is now a three-time TNT Champion.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)