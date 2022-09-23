WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash had some interesting comments for CM Punk and others in the AEW locker room this week.

On a recent episode of his “Kliq This” podcast, Nash addressed Punk’s recent comments from the AEW All Out media scrum, where he said he’s “hurt, old and fucking tired” at just the age of 43. Nash found humor in how Punk took shots at Nash during their 2011 WWE feud, when Nash was in his early 50s.

“At 42 years old, Phil is tired,” Nash told his co-host Sean Oliver. “You know, Phil is tired, he’s beat up. I was in the ring at 55 and he was cutting the promo on me, ‘Click, click, I can hear your knees,’ and, ‘LOL, I thought you were dead.’ Yeah, that motherfucker is cutting that promo on me and he sits there at 42 years old, fucking…”

Nash continued and accused Punk of using feminine hygiene products.

“I guess in retrospect, when I actually thought about it, like, oh no, he didn’t lose his shit… that’s toxic fucking shock,” Nash joked. “He didn’t pull his tampon out, he’s got toxic shock syndrome. I thought about that, I said, motherfucker! So, I Googled him, I said… forty-fucking-two [years old], dude didn’t wrestle for 10 fucking years. He’s like a fucking… it’s like a ’75 El Dorado with 102 miles on it. Motherfucker don’t tell me you’re tired, don’t tell me you’re 75. Shut the fuck up.”

Nash then had some words for the wrestlers of AEW, mainly the ones involved in the backstage fight at All Out.

“All you guys at AEW, you bunch of dumb motherfuckers,” he said. “You bunch of dumb motherfuckers. You’re 1099s. You know what that means? You were painting somebody’s fucking house. You guys got in a fight, and they told you you’re all suspended. Wasn’t it after the fucking deal? You guys can’t work that out? I haven’t heard if they were suspended without pay.”

Oliver mentioned the unconfirmed reports that AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were suspended without pay.

“So, they are the fucking cop that shoots the guy 23 times in the back, and then sits at his desk. That’s an effective way to manage. What a bunch of shit,” Nash replied.

Nash also commented on how it was odd that Talent Relations Head Christopher Daniels and Vice President of Talent Development Pat Buck were briefly suspended for trying to break the fight up. He joked, “I actually heard they came in with nunchucks.”

Nash commented more on Punk this week, saying he sees a lot of himself in the two-time AEW World Champion. He also compared the “Hangman” Adam Page promo from earlier this year to the infamous “Sunny Days” line that fueled heat between WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart back in 1997.

“I watched Phil come back, I watched everything he did,” Nash said. “He made sure that he made everybody before he beat them. OK, he was a pro… his run got cut, you know, basically politically. He just had too much fucking heat. Deserved. … I see a lot of me in him. I’m not going to speak for him but he’s a little bit of a prick. He had his run, he has the number of how many t-shirts they sold, he can throw that in somebody’s face if he had to. He did a good job then he got hurt, came back. I don’t know the specifics… I know the Hangman interview upset him. I think what happens when you do that work-shoot shit, because it’s not scripted, you do get a ‘Sunny Days’ that can wreck somebody’s life at home, and now you’ve taken that step over the line.”

Punk’s AEW future is still up in the air as the third-party investigation into the All Out incident is still going on. You can click here for a new report on a possible contract buyout for Punk.

You can see a viral clip of Nash discussing Punk below, along with the full podcast episode:

Big Kev firing on all cylinders regarding CM Punk pic.twitter.com/LPBituJEfH — Wiretaup (@wiretaup) September 22, 2022

