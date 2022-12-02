Kevin Owens paid tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes at Survivor Series: War Games last weekend, and got approval from Cody Rhodes beforehand.

Due to Dusty’s history with War Games, Owens wanted to pay tribute by wearing Dusty’s t-shirt and a red elbow pad. Owens appeared on WWE After The Bell this week and revealed how he talked to Cody about the tribute before Survivor Series.

“To be part of the first one on the main roster, I took the opportunity to wear Dusty’s shirt and the red elbow pad as a tribute to him. I talked to Cody beforehand, made sure he was cool with it and everything. It’s just always neat to be able to tie back to history and give Dusty a little nod. I try to do that as much as I can,” he said.

