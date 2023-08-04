Kevin Owens did an interview with Ariel Helwani of TNT Sports to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the interview, he spoke about how close he was to leaving WWE a year and a half ago before he signed a new deal with the promotion.

“I guess I was close, but I don’t think I wasn’t close either. I was really open to anything because I didn’t know anything. I had no idea how badly they wanted me to stay here. I had no idea what was possible elsewhere. I had no clue and honestly, none of the talks really went very far because once it was time to talk to Vince, he made it clear he wanted me to stay.”

“I felt like I wasn’t done here, not even career-wise, but there’s also a whole side to this place that people don’t see, that people don’t know, where we have a really incredible crew. I’m talking, not the wrestlers. Obviously everybody I wrestle with, I have a lot of very close friends, but the crew, the production crew, the people behind the scenes, there’s really amazing people here. At the time I remember I can’t imagine leaving and not seeing these people every week because the other wrestlers, you know, you’re probably going to run into down the road or whatever. Like, just through the independents the last 20 years, there’s guys I haven’t seen in 10 years, but I’m still friends with them somehow just through the bond of wrestling. But for crew people, it’s different. I probably wouldn’t ever get back in touch with one of our sound guys or anything just because it’s different, like it’s a different relationship. I just see them at work, but even though I just see them at work, I know them personally, I care about them, and we have a relationship. I couldn’t imagine leaving these people behind and not never seeing them again.”

“So a part of me always felt like, I don’t think I can leave, but I could if it’s better for me, for my family, whatever it is. But it became pretty clear, pretty quick, that wasn’t going to be the case. I was happy to stay, I’m happy to be here, and I still get to see all those people every week, which is probably the best part. I go to the shows and the people behind the scenes make this place very special and it’s a shame because they’ll never get their flowers. You know what I mean? But I try to give it to them as much as I can because they’re a very special group, a very special team.”