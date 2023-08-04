Becky Lynch made an appearance on Sports Media with Richard Deitsch to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

“I have a guy on the WWE Social Media Team. He has my Twitter information. I will say, say this and he will put that out. Then I’ll say, ‘What is the response?’ He’ll say, ‘Good’ or, ‘People aren’t really buying it’, so that way it’s my words, but I’m protected from it, if that makes sense. So I don’t have Twitter on my phone. I’m able to put stuff out into the world and then see whether things are positive or negative without getting sucked into individual opinions and things that may affect my performance.”

“I think it forces you to look at the areas because we all think of ourselves as the hero of our own story. At some point you look at yourself, and you go, ‘Oh, no, I was the a**hole.’ So things like that where you have to be really honest with yourself, it’s quite humbling. But I did love the writing process, especially the early writing process where it was just a brain dump, just a pure let me get all of my thoughts, all of my ideas, all of my memories down on paper. Let me just write without the moral police being on my shoulder, without the public judgment on my shoulder, let me just write. Let me just write for me. I found that experience to be my favorite part. When it came to the editing process and going back and looking at everything, then I did a year-long writing course. I wrote it myself and then realized that I didn’t know anything about writing.”

