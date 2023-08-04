Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer was asked who would be in a faction of all women from any company that he would make. He named Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, and Bayley.

“Rhea Ripley, Jade Cargill, Charlotte Flair, and I don’t, no, maybe, I like Braxton. Oh, I like problems. Braxton, she’s a bad girl, but she’s just not there yet. But, one person I really like, more than anything, to really be the mouth of the badass of that group is just, that’s Bayley. I don’t know why I like Bayley, but she’s bad.”

