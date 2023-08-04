The SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Nutter Center at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio.

We noted before how “The Real Chief” Jey Uso will be on SmackDown as he prepares for the SummerSlam Tribal Combat match with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and that Reigns is not currently advertised for the show while Solo Sikoa was. In an update, WWE has announced that Sikoa will be with Paul Heyman as Heyman presents The History of Tribal Combat.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

* The go-home build for WWE SummerSlam

* LA Knight vs. Sheamus

* WWE Women’s Champion Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair make their final stop before SummerSlam Triple Threat

* Jey Uso prepares for the Tribal Combat match at SummerSlam with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* Paul Heyman presents The History of “Tribal Combat” en route to SummerSlam

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is a promo for the show:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.