Kevin Owens Discusses Losing A Family Member To COVID-19, Urges People To Be Safe

Kevin Owens posted a very heart felt video on Twitter about losing a family member to the coronavirus. He urges people to wear a mask because the pandemic isn’t over, and if you don’t wear a mask, don’t disrespect someone who does. He adds, “At worst, wearing a mask does nothing. At best, it helps save lives.”

Kevin Owens hasn’t been to recent WWE tapings due to the coronavirus. Once WWE announced that someone in the company had the virus, Owens decided to stay home for his safety and the safety of his family.