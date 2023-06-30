Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens came up short against WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin in a No Holds Barred match as the main event of WrestleMania 38 Night One in 2022. One year later, at WrestleMania 39, he headlined Night One by teaming with Sami Zayn to capture the titles from The Usos.

Owes recently spoke with Spencer Love and was asked about the emotional difference in wrestling the legendary Austin versus winning the titles

with his longtime friend Zayn.

“You know, it sounds – I hate doing this, because it sounds like I’m trying to get out of it easily,” Owens responded. “But, there’s really no words to describe either experiences. The best way I can describe it is I look back on both of these these both these nights, and I I kind of can’t believe they happened. That I found myself in that situation, in that spot, getting to do that. The circumstances [of] both years were just so incredible.

“But, I guess if one takes the absolute cake, and it just edges out the other one by very little, I think it’s still more unbelievable to me that I wrestled ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, 19 years after his last match, in the main event of WrestleMania. Like that’s just – it’s just kind of a pinch yourself to make sure it’s real kind of moment. I’ve done that a lot over the last year and a half or so since that happened. But both those moments are things I’ll look back on when I’m done and think I was very, very lucky to get to experience those things.”

