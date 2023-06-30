El Desperado is currently working for NJPW without an official contract.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Japanese wrestling star and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion did not sign a new deal with NJPW this year, and has remained on the roster as a freelancer. This is common in Japan as Desperado’s stablemate, the legendary Minoru Suzuki, has a similar agreement with the promotion.

Desperado worked this past Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view and has been wrestling a number of matches for smaller companies like Mystery Wrestling and GCW. His next big showdown will be against AEW’s Jon Moxley, who he will meet in a “Final Death” deathmatch at the July 5th Independence Day NJPW event from Korakuen Hall.

Stay tuned.