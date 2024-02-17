WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth is going to be big.

Real big.

Kevin Owens spoke in a digital exclusive interview after this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, which saw him qualify for the Men’s Elimination Chamber match at the upcoming PLE in Australia.

During the discussion, “The Prize Fighter” spoke about how Elimination Chamber: Perth is going to give WrestleMania XL a run for its’ money in terms of the sheer magnitude of an event.

“This may very well be the biggest Chamber event, the biggest Chamber match we’ve ever had as well,” he said. “It’s in Perth, it’s gonna be in front of thousands and thousands and thousands of people that have been waiting for a PLE in their city, in their country, on their continent for a very long time.”

Owens continued, “It really does not get much bigger than this. WrestleMania is huge, but Elimination Chamber is gonna give WrestleMania a run for its money as far as the sheer magnitude of the event and what it means to everybody. Chamber, bring it on, as risky as it is, as dangerous as it is. I’m all in, I’m gonna give everything I have, I’m gonna leave it all in Perth.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.