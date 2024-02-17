The numbers are in for this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV.

TNA Wrestling drew 86,000 viewers for this week’s installment of iMPACT On AXS on Thursday, February 15, 2024, according to SpoilerTV.com.

By comparison, this is down from the show on January 25, which drew 102,000 viewers on AXS TV. The numbers for the February 1 and February 8 episodes have yet to surface.

This marks the lowest recorded viewership for TNA iMPACT On AXS TV since the promotion rebranded from IMPACT Wrestling back to TNA Wrestling.

The show scored a 0.02 rating in the 18 to 49 demo.