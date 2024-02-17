Naomi is ready to take The Glow global.

After qualifying for the Women’s Elimination Chamber match with a victory over Alba Fyre on this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Naomi is ready to travel overseas to Perth, Australia to potentially earn a shot at WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” at WrestleMania XL.

Following this week’s two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, the WWE Superstar spoke about her recent string of big moments, and how she’s ready to make even bigger ones.

“My gosh, first my return at the Royal Rumble,” she said. “Then I have my first singles match back on SmackDown tonight for the Elimination Chamber. I win, now I’m going to Australia to compete in Perth.”

She continued, “My gosh, and then possibly if I win, well, I take that back. I will win and then be going to WrestleMania. Since I’ve returned, everything that I keep doing just keeps getting bigger. and bigger and better and better. And I’m so excited to take the glow to Perth because the glow is global.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.