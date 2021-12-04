During his interview on the Rebellious Noise podcast WWE superstar Kevin Owens spoke about how instrumental NXT was for him to prepare for the main roster, as well as his thoughts on his Raw debut where he faced off with John Cena. Later the former Universal champion revisited his NXT return at the 2019 WarGames pay per view. Highlights are below.

On his return to NXT for WarGames 2019:

“It was actually in 2019 believe it or not. I didn’t really need much convincing. All I needed was a phone call from Triple H. Triple H has been incredible for me, my career, and my life. Anytime you need anything from me, I’m there. He asked if I wanted to be part of WarGames. I didn’t even know what the match was, and I said, ‘Absolutely.’ I loved NXT. I spent a very short amount of time in NXT and I really loved my time there so it was a no-brainer for me to get the chance to go back, even if it was for one night.”

How NXT got him ready for the main roster and getting to start his main roster run with John Cena:

“NXT was pretty instrumental in getting me ready to show up even if I was there for a short time. It made me feel ready to step up the way I did when I showed up on RAW under the biggest lens possible with Cena there, so I’m really glad I got the time I did in NXT to get ready for that mentally and feel confident in my abilities to do it. I got to spend some time over there with Dusty Rhodes, and Dusty was incredible at making people feel like they could really achieve anything. That was a great tool to have once I started here for sure.”

