Kevin Owens has a big goal in mind for his WWE tag team title run with Sami Zayn.

The Prizefighter spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, where he explained how important the belts have become since they headlined night one of WrestleMania 39 earlier this year.

Given the history with he and I, it’s doubly, triply, quadruply, special when you take into account the factors that got us here or how we got these. At WrestleMania, in the main event together, and we started out together 20 years ago. When you factor all that in, it’s almost a storybook-type thing. It’s bigger than just winning the Tag Team Championships. I think people recognize that and it’s making this particular tag team title reign special to the audience because they know the story, they know the backstory, they know how and why these are so special for us.

Owens acknowledges how hard the Usos worked to make the tag team titles feel special in WWE. He says that his goal is to make him and Zayn’s run as special as that one so that when they do eventually lose the titles it means something.

One of the things that I was concerned about before winning them is that when we did get them, I wanted to live up to the Usos title reign. They did a lot for these titles. They worked very hard to get them to the point where they could main event WrestleMania. A lot credit goes to them for that. Honestly, so far in our run, I don’t think we’re anywhere near that. I really want to work really hard, and once we’re all said and done with these titles and somebody else takes them from us, I want to our run to be talked about in the same vein as the Usos. That’s a challenge in itself, they did really incredible. If anything, now, finally, they’re getting their flowers. They’ve been, in my opinion, underappreciated for a long time. That was a big concern to me. I want to live up to the work they’ve done and we’re working our heart out to try to make sure that happens. That’s the one concern for us, to make sure these titles stay at the forefront of stories and keep being as important as they’ve been the last few months.

