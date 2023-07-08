Delmi Exo opens up about a big accomplishment she achieved in MLW.

The company star defeated Taya Valkyrie back in April to become the new Featherweight Champion, becoming only the second woman to hold the title in MLW history. However, the match did not air until June 15th, which means she was not officially recognized as champion until then.

Speaking on Fightful’s In The Weeds podcast Exo explained why she couldn’t enjoy the title win at first.

Because it wasn’t a live experience, we’re kind of in an age where everything is live streamed, and you get that instant gratification, not only from the crowd, but you get it from the people watching at home. When I did win the title, not having that sort of instant hype behind it and being able to run with it right away, kind of felt like I didn’t actually win it yet.

Exo later states that she felt incredibly rewarded once the matchup did air on television, adding that the worry of MLW scrapping the match and changing plans is finally over.

Having it air and having all that support come out from it airing and people seeing it and seeing how it played out, it was a rewarding feeling. It happened, it’s real, it felt so much more connected to the actual championship than the match itself. Even when I won the belt, there is always a chance that they could scrap the episode or lose the footage, ‘Ah, sorry we have to take the belt back.’ It’s show business [laughs]. Having it air finally, it felt like I’m here in this company, this is where I belong.

