Kevin Sullivan recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Tuesday with The Taskmaster podcast.

During it, the former WCW booker talked about the current landscape of WWE following CM Punk’s return to the company and how it has impacted Cody Rhodes.

“It’s almost like, to me, that Cody has been put on the back burner. It was like going to a movie, and then credits came up after [the] last WrestleMania,”

Sullivan continued. “Don’t you think there should be some little bit of breadcrumbs and tidbits or something?”

