WWE presents the Backlash France premium live event on Saturday, May 4, 2024, from the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines, France, which will air on Peacock. The pre-show starts at 7pm ET, while the main card starts at 8pm ET.

The official poster is out, and it features World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes, and more.

You can check out the official poster below: