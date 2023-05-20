IMPACT Wrestling has announced a new singles matchup for the May 25th episode of Impact on AXS.

Former two-time Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace will be taking on Alisha Edwards in singles-action.

This will be the final episode of IMPACT before its Under Siege pay-per-view next weekend. Here is an updated lineup for Thursday’s show.

– Jordynne Grace vs. Alisha Edwards

– Rich Swann vs. Alan Angels

– Mike Bailey vs. Chris Sabin