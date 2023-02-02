Kofi Kingston is one of WWE’s most athletic superstars, so it makes sense for the former world champion to throw praise at a rising talent he believes is the future of the company.

The New Day member spoke about NXT’s Sol Ruca during his recent appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast, where he praised Ruca for being a super athlete, and even joked that he could never do some of the things that she does. Highlights from the interview are below.

Calls Ruca a super athlete:

Oh my god, she’s a super athlete. Some of the videos she posts on social media, like her doing pistol squats on a balance bar… If I tried to do a pistol squat right now, my knee would laugh at me, explode, and disappear. I can’t do that. It’ll be like Avengers, you know I’m saying, where Thanos snapped his fingers. I’m out of here man, I can’t do that. She surfs too, right? Just a super athlete man.

Believes the future is bright in WWE:

Like I said man, the future is bright for WWE because these guys and girls in NXT are amazing. The raw athleticism is great and it’s only gonna get better with experience in the ring and matches and promos and all of that stuff, so when it’s all said and done, Sola, among others, everyone’s gonna be just awesome. It’s gonna be such a great product to watch.

