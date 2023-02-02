A near-capacity crowd is expected for Saturday’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event.

WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels hosted a media call today to promote Vengeance Day, and he revealed that they are expecting around 5,000 fans at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Saturday, which is close to capacity for this show.

The Spectrum Center has a maximum capacity of around 20,000 for pro wrestling, but NXT uses a smaller setup. It was reported this week by @WrestleTix that WWE had 4,889 tickets distributed as of Wednesday, with 879 available seats. The setup/capacity as of Wednesday was for 5,768 seats.

Michaels said everything is going well from a live event perspective. It was noted that people in NXT are anxious and a little nervous as this is their first time leaving the WWE Performance Center for TV in a long time, and this is a new crew taking NXT on the road post-pandemic, but everyone is looking forward to putting on a fantastic show, and ready to have a blast.

The 2023 NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event is scheduled for this Saturday, February 4 from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. We will have live coverage on Saturday night beginning with the Kickoff pre-show at 7pm ET. Below is the current Vengeance Day card:

Steel Cage Match for the NXT Title

Grayson Waller vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title

Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Roxanne Perez (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Dijak vs. Wes Lee (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Fallon Henley and Kiana James vs. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Tag Team Titles

Chase University (Andre Chase, Duke Hudson) vs. Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark Coffey) vs. Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson, Elton Prince) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) (c)

2 of 3 Falls Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.