WWE superstar and former world champion Kofi Kingston recently spoke with the Daily Star about a variety of topics, most notably how the New Day member believes the “greatest wrestler ever conversation” is subjective to a particular person’s interests, but cannot be had without mentioning Randy Orton. Hear Kingston’s full thoughts on the subject below.

How the “greatest wrestler ever” conversation is subjective but it cannot be had without adding Randy Orton to the conversation:

The whole premise of ‘who is the best’ [is] really subjective – it’s just what you like. As far as Randy is concerned, I think he has the ability to do so many things so well. A lot of people think that because he doesn’t do a lot of moves, he’s not good, but that’s simply not true. The industry is not about the moves; it is about being able to connect with the crowd and express what you’re thinking without saying things a lot – to make people watch you. If you watch Randy move around the ring, he moves so slowly and every step has a purpose – you can’t take your eyes off him, yet he doesn’t ‘do’ anything, right?

Names all the things Randy Orton does well: