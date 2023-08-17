On the latest episode of the Keeping It 100, Konnan discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WCW/TNA wrestler said there are only two good storylines going on in AEW, which is Don Callis-Chris Jericho and Adam Cole-MJF.

“What’s the majority of their [Cole and MJF] fans — nerds, geeks, not disparaging, not demeaning, it is what it is, right? That gets over with that fanbase, the trampoline-jumping, and the best friend s***t and all that, they are eating that up. “MJF has decided, because I’m sure MJF writes his own s**t, I can not see Tony [Khan] writing this, well I kind of can, but I’m sure that MJF writes his own s**t and Cole is there participating because they know it’ll get over with their fans. What happened when they got in the ring? They had the fans eating out of the palm of their hands because there are only two good storylines right now — Jericho and them.”

H/T to Wresting Inc