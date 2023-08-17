Evi Uno is confident he can beat Leatherface in a fight.

The AEW star and Dark Order member took to social media to call out the famous Texas Chainsaw Massacre character shortly after he made his debut on last night’s episode of Fight for the Fallen special. Leatherface ran-in during the Texas Chainsaw Massacre Deathmatch between Jeff Jarrett and Jeff Hardy, a match that was made to help promote the soon to be released Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game. Jarret would get the victory.

Uno not only believes he can beat up Leatherface, but wants the match to be marketed as Leatherface vs. Leatherdaddy.

Leatherface vs. Leatherdaddy — EVIL UNO of DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) August 17, 2023

As previously reported, AEW got paid $100,000 for the Texas Chainsaw Massacre sponsorship, all of which has been donated to the Maui Food Fund.