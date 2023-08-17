MLW presents a new episode of Fusion tonight on YouTube and FITE.tvV at 8pm ET.

It will be headlined by Jacob Fatu vs. Rickey Shane Page. MLW issued the following:

MLW Fusion Preview

Fatu vs. RSP! DBS vs. Williams!

Stream on MLW’s YouTube Channel & FITE TV

MLW FUSION headlined by the 2023 Opera Cup finals, streaming 8pm Thursday on MLW’s YouTube channel and FITE+, Friday on beIN XTRA and Saturday on Cable TV’s beIN SPORTS (find a provider).

2023 Opera Cup Finals: Davey Boy Smith Jr. (with Mister Saint Laurent) vs. “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams

National Openweight Championship: Jacob Fatu vs. Rickey Shane Page

Delmi Exo vs. Paris Van Dale

The grandest and oldest wrestling tournament in the sport’s history concludes its 2023 edition as Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Tracy Williams grapple with destiny and history.

Can Mister Saint Laurent’s untamed “Bulldog” win his second cup or will “Hot Sauce” take home the antique century-old trophy and put the eyes of the sport on him?

It’s been a scandalous summer, according to Alex Kane. The World Champ makes shocking accusations against Willie Mack and his fans. The heat is cranked up as Fury Road’s main event just got more personal.

Jacob Fatu has revenge on his mind as the “High Chief of the Hood” puts the National Openweight Championship on the line against Rickey Shane Page! Fatu promises to hold nothing back but is he ready for “The Human Slaughterhouse” after The Calling’s vicious attacks on the Samoan SWAT Team?

World Featherweight Champion Delmi Exo squares off with newcomer Paris Van Dale.

Get the scoop on some newly signed Fury Road matches!

Promising a “spoken words” performance, B3CCA crosses the line in a desperate attempt to get her shot at the World Featherweight Championship.

