Konosuke Takeshita is grateful that he got to step into the ring with Sting.

The Callis Family member faced The Icon in a tornado tag team match on this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite Homecoming, the second time he’s faced him in as many weeks after colliding in an eight man match at Worlds End. Takeshita recently took to social media to comment on that experience, where he recalled the Stinger’s matchup against The Great Muta and how inspiring it was for him to see as a kid.

To be honest, it was very special to be able to fight against Sting. Sting vs Great Muta VHS had a huge impact on me as a kid. Thanks. Then…Who should I target next?

Sting will be retiring at AEW Revolution this March. As of now, his final matchup looks like it’ll be him and Darby Allin against The Young Bucks. You can read the latest on that here.