AEW star Konosuke Takeshita took to Twitter earlier today to hype his showdown with interim world champion Jon Moxley on this Wednesday’s Fyter Fest television special. Takeshita writes, “Is this a dream? Is it real? Either way, I will fight Jon Moxley for AEW interim world champion. I’m ready.”

Caprice Coleman was also active on Twitter today. He writes a new post thanking AEW for giving him opportunities, then hypes next Saturday’s ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. Coleman states, “I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve been given at @AEW. I’m literally working beside the voices of wrestling in my head. I’m trusting the process for @IanRiccaboni and I. @ringofhonor Death Before Dishonor is the reunion I’m looking forward to.”