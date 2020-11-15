WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle took to Twitter earlier today to comment on the 21-year anniversary of his WWE debut. The former world champion writes, “21 years ago to this day, I made my WWE Debut at the 1999 Survivor Series PPV. Thanks to the WWE Universe for the Amazing memories we shared. Much Love!”

WWE recently posted a new job opportunity for a motion graphics designer, with the company specifically citing Twitch as an area they are focusing on. The listing reads, “We are seeking an enthusiastic, detail-oriented Motion Graphics Designer to work within WWE’s growing Advanced Media Group, specifically for Twitch. This position will create motion graphics, animation and content optimized for Twitch and digital/social media platforms. Candidate will see projects from concept to finish.”