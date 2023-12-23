Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about WWEArmageddon 2004. Here are the highlights:

On his paring with Luther Reigns and Mark Jindrak:

“I like them a lot. They had, they had stuff to work on. Okay? Luther wasn’t the greatest in the ring. He. He really needed to work on his technique and some ring psychology. And Mark Jindrak needed to work on his promo skills. And the problem with both of them is they didn’t work on it. They didn’t practice extra. They didn’t come in early and work on it. So they have improved very little from the time we started till when we broke up, which was only about 6 or 7 months, I believe. But it was a relatively quick faction. It sounds like, combined, they could have been a pretty good wrestler. You know, one had some form. You had the baddest wrestler in the world, Mark Jindrak, work like a son of a gun in the ring. Luther Reigns could cut a promo like no other. Yeah, you basically had The Rock again. That’s what you had.”

On Armageddon 2004:

“It was a turnout, and it was a shit show. Yeah, yeah. I’m sorry. My match was, too.”

On wrestling Show in a handicap match with Jindrak and Reigns:

“All right. Can I tell you how this all transpired, please? Okay. Vince McMahon wanted the match to be a handicap match. Jindrak and Reigns versus Big Show. And I was like, what the hell? It’s a pay-per-view. I want to get paid. So Vince said ‘Okay, you’re in the match now. It’s a three-on-one.’ Vince basically had Big Show annihilate the three of us, and he did it to teach me a lesson because I wasn’t supposed to be in the match. And it was only supposed to be Jindark and Reigns. But I added myself to the match, and Vince said, well, screw you too. You’re going to get beat, too. You’re getting your ass. Like it was like my dad saying, listen, son, you fucked up. Deal with it, you know? Yeah, I pretty much didn’t do anything.”

