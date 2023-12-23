TNA Wrestling has announced that PCO vs. Dirty Dango for its TNA Hard To Kill 2024 on Saturday, January 13.

BREAKING: @PCOisNotHuman will face @DirtyDangoCurty at #HardToKill on January 13 LIVE on PPV from the Palms is Las Vegas. Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/xnu2ERrYoO pic.twitter.com/WnDzpFnLRD — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 23, 2023

Here is the updated card for the show:

Impact World Champion Alex Shelley defends against Moose

Knockouts Champion Trinity defends against Jordynne Grace

X-Division Champion Chris Sabin defends against KUSHIDA and El Hijo del Vikingo in a three-way match

Knockouts Ultimate X match (participants to be announced)

PCO vs. Dirty Dango

Rich Swann vs. Steve Maclin – Pre-Show

Eric Young & Frankie Kazarian vs. Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards (w/ Alisha Edwards) – Pre-Show

Digital Media Champion Tommy Dreamer defends against Crazzy Steve – Pre-Show