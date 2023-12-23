TNA Wrestling has announced that PCO vs. Dirty Dango for its TNA Hard To Kill 2024 on Saturday, January 13.
BREAKING: @PCOisNotHuman will face @DirtyDangoCurty at #HardToKill on January 13 LIVE on PPV from the Palms is Las Vegas.
Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/xnu2ERrYoO pic.twitter.com/WnDzpFnLRD
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 23, 2023
Here is the updated card for the show:
Impact World Champion Alex Shelley defends against Moose
Knockouts Champion Trinity defends against Jordynne Grace
X-Division Champion Chris Sabin defends against KUSHIDA and El Hijo del Vikingo in a three-way match
Knockouts Ultimate X match (participants to be announced)
PCO vs. Dirty Dango
Rich Swann vs. Steve Maclin – Pre-Show
Eric Young & Frankie Kazarian vs. Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards (w/ Alisha Edwards) – Pre-Show
Digital Media Champion Tommy Dreamer defends against Crazzy Steve – Pre-Show