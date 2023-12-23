Katsuhiko Nakajima will defend the Triple Crown Heavyweight Championship against Kento Miyahara at All Japan Pro Wrestling’s December 31st event. AJPW has been teasing that an ‘assassin’ will challenge the winner of the match on January 3rd, and now we know it will be someone from WWE NXT.

A video featuring AJPW President Tsuyoki Fukuda was shared today. In the video, Fukuda received a phone call from WWE, revealing that someone from NXT will wrestle the winner of the December 31st show.