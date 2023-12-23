Katsuhiko Nakajima will defend the Triple Crown Heavyweight Championship against Kento Miyahara at All Japan Pro Wrestling’s December 31st event. AJPW has been teasing that an ‘assassin’ will challenge the winner of the match on January 3rd, and now we know it will be someone from WWE NXT.
A video featuring AJPW President Tsuyoki Fukuda was shared today. In the video, Fukuda received a phone call from WWE, revealing that someone from NXT will wrestle the winner of the December 31st show.
【ＷＷＥから全日本プロレス代表の福田社長へ一本の電話が！！】
１．３へ向けて福田社長が三冠チャンピオンへ仕向けようとしている刺客とはまさかの
ＮＸＴ選手！？
本当か福田社長？
大丈夫なのか福田社長！！
悶絶??福田社長室?? 第1話 「Hello WWE!?」
時代の先を行く全日本を見逃すな！#ajpw pic.twitter.com/MMrq7lLOx6
