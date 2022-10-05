Kurt Angle shared his opinion on when he won the WWE Intercontinental Championship during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

The title win came at No Way Out 2000 when the Olympic Gold Medalist defeated Chris Jericho in the night’s opening match. He was not a fan of the finish to the match.

“I loved the match with Chris, I just didn’t like the finish,” Angle said. “I thought that the referee being outside the ring with Chyna for way too long, just felt like, a little too drawn out. It just wasn’t, it wasn’t a clever finish, it could’ve been better.” At WrestleMania 2000, Angle took on Jericho and Chris Benoit in a two-fall match for both the European and Intercontinental Championships, which was won first by Jericho and then Benoit. Angle revealed if he knew they were going to start building to a triple threat at WrestleMania 2000 when he won the Intercontinental Championship. “No I didn’t know that,” Angle continued. “I actually thought I was only going to defend one title at WrestleMania. They came up with the idea to have a triple threat and, you know, add Benoit to the mix and both of those guys would beat me for the title at WrestleMania and one of them would hold one and the other one would hold the other.” Angle discussed being excited to work with Benoit following his coming over from WCW. “I followed Chris, him and Eddie [Guerrero] majorly in WCW,” Angle said. “I loved both of their work and I knew that I could have incredible matches with them. I was very much looking forward to wrestling Chris.”

