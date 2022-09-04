Kurt Angle discussed a wide range of topics during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, he explained why Vince McMahon would not allow him to accept a role in the movie, Pearl Harbor:

“It was a blockbuster movie. I was one of the leading roles. They wanted me and WWE said no. It was Pearl Harbor. It was a guy that was the hero that died at the end. I didn’t see the movie, but I was told who it was gonna be. Unfortunately, they said no, and the reason, and I totally get it, Rock just left and Vince was putting everybody on lockdown. He wasn’t going to lose another wrestler to Hollywood. So for the next several years, five or six years, nobody was allowed to do anything after Rock left. So it was very difficult to get any type of movies because WWE was controlling you and you had to do what they told you to do. But eventually, thank God, you know, it loosened up and then John Cena and Edge started getting movie roles, Batista, and everything started opening up.”

