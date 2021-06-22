WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently participated in a Q&A on AdFreeShows.com where the former world champion discussed the maintenance he has to do on his body on a daily basis due to the extreme amount of pain that he’s in, but how he refuses to resort back to his old painkiller ways. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says that he does maintenance on his body for 2-3 hours a day because he’s in such extreme pain:

“I’m in extreme pain all day long. I do maintenance on my body all day. I do my neck traction. I have a thing called the Iron Neck, where it trains your neck. I have anti-gravity machine rollers. I stretch. I do a lot of weight training. I work on my body a good 2-3 hours a day. I have to. I’m so banged up now. I sacrificed a lot of my body in professional wrestling, and amateur wrestling. I have to blame both sports, not just one. I’m paying for it now, but I’m managing it.”

Looks back on his painkiller problem but says that he’ll never resort to that again:

“I had a painkiller problem, and I kicked that eight years ago. Not having painkillers anymore is really difficult, but I’m never going back to those, nor do I want to. I’m going to keep doing my body maintenance training, and doing what I’m doing right now.”

(H/T and transcribed by TalkSport)