WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke with CBS Sports about this year’s WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view, where the Olympic Hero shared his thoughts on WWE champion Brock Lesnar headlining yet another Showcase of the Immortals. Highlights from the interview are below.

How impressive it is that Lesnar is main eventing another WrestleMania:

“It’s been pretty amazing. What Brock Lesnar has been able to do — not just in pro-wrestling or amateur wrestling, but MMA as well — Brock is a monster. The guy is so talented. Anything he touches turns to gold. The guy has all the ability in the world. To know that he is still main eventing WrestleMania 19 years later is pretty damn impressive.”

On Ronda Rousey:

“I saw Ronda win the Rumble. She’s going to be main eventing WrestleMania with Charlotte Flair. She’s back on it. It’s pretty impressive considering she just had a baby a few months ago. The girl is a monster. She’s a thoroughbred. There’s only one Ronda Rousey and that’s for sure.”