AEW President Tony Khan was the latest guest on The Outlaw Nation podcast, where Khan hinted that a new signing for the promotion’s women’s division will be coming soon.

When asked about potentially signing Athena, Mia Yim, or Toni Storm Khan states:

“Yes, I’m not going to say who, but yes. It’s a good question, without naming any specific names or spoiling anything, I will tell you yes. As for when and where I suggest you watch Rampage tonight to get more info.”

Khan adds that more information on that signing will be revealed during tonight’s Rampage broadcast.

“As far as rhymes or spellings or anything else, I can’t tell you that, but what I can tell you is I’ll have more info on when and where you might see a new women’s wrestling star debut in AEW, I’ll give you more info on that tonight on Rampage.”

The full interview can be found here.

