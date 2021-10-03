During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Angle spoke on how he ended up signing with TNA. Here’s what he had to say:

Dixie Carter, she called me and we talked on the phone. Jeff [Jarrett] ended up calling me and we discussed a possibility of working together and they told me to write down a figure and they would reach out to me the next day and we’ll see if we can make it work. It was relatively easy and the quickest deal I ever did. I wrote down my figure, and the next day, they said, ‘OK, we’ll fly you up and sign you.’ No negotiations, it was a one-time thing. I got what I wanted and was very happy.

